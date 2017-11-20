25-year-old recovering from stabbing in Surrey
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, November 20, 2017 8:34AM PST
A 25-year-old man is recovering from what Surrey RCMP say appears to be a stabbing.
They say the man was attacked Saturday night at a home in Surrey's Fleetwood neighbourhood and suffered several injuries.
Investigators believed there had been some sort of gathering at the home and a fight broke out, but they say no one else was in the house by the time police arrived.
A release from Surrey RCMP doesn't provide an update on the victim's condition, but it says police want to speak to anyone who may have information about the stabbing.