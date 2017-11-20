

The Canadian Press





A 25-year-old man is recovering from what Surrey RCMP say appears to be a stabbing.

They say the man was attacked Saturday night at a home in Surrey's Fleetwood neighbourhood and suffered several injuries.

Investigators believed there had been some sort of gathering at the home and a fight broke out, but they say no one else was in the house by the time police arrived.

A release from Surrey RCMP doesn't provide an update on the victim's condition, but it says police want to speak to anyone who may have information about the stabbing.