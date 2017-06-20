

The Canadian Press





BC Transplant -- the agency that manages organ donations and transplants in this province -- says one quarter of all the organs transplanted in B.C. this year were donated by patients who died of a fentanyl overdose.

The agency says it began keeping track of donations linked to the ongoing opioid epidemic after physicians reported seeing more organs available from overdose victims.

Data shows that, between January and June, 25 of the 51 people who donated at least one organ had a positive toxicology test.

A spokeswoman for Transplant BC says not all of those 25 died of a drug overdose, nor did they all use opioids, but she says the agency is definitely seeing an increase in organs from opioid-related deaths and is continuing to track and analyze the data.