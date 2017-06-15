24 kilos of MDMA found in SUV at U.S.-B.C. border
Canadian border guards are silhouetted as they replace each other at an inspection booth at the Douglas border crossing in Surrey, B.C., on August 20, 2009. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 15, 2017 10:29AM PDT
BLAINE, Wash. - U.S. border guards have arrested a driver who allegedly tried to enter the United States from B.C. at Blaine, Wash., with seven packages of methamphetamine (MDMA) weighing more than 24 kilograms.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials made the arrest on Saturday and revealed the details in a news release on Wednesday.
The American agency says a 40-year-old man tried to cross the border in an SUV at round 11:30 a.m. Saturday and that both he and his 33-year-old male passenger declared they were visiting the U.S. for pleasure.
The vehicle was pulled over for further inspection and officers found the MDMA in a hidden compartment.
The driver was arrested and the case has been handed over to the U.S. Attorney's office in Seattle. The suspect's name and hometown were not released.
MDMA is the key ingredient in the drug know as ecstasy.