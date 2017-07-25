

Ever since it was installed on the street in New Westminster, B.C., passersby have been pondering the purpose of what's playfully been dubbed the "staircase to nowhere."

Some have guessed the detached three-storey staircase is some kind of art installation, but Mayor Jonathan Cote says the truth is much more mundane.

The city removed a parkade on Front Street that contained a fire escape for a neighbouring heritage building, and was obligated to replace it – which it did over the spring at a cost of $200,000.

But for now, the pricey metal staircase doesn't actually lead anywhere.

"The plans are all in place to be able to connect the staircase to the building," Cote assured Tuesday. "It will not be a staircase to nowhere."

According to officials, the project was briefly put on pause over complaints that the fire escape is an eyesore, leading the city to consider the possibility of moving it somewhere else.

Harm Woldring, whose craft winery, The Wine Factory, is located right beside the staircase, told CTV News he just wants the project finished, but he’s heard plenty of strong opinions on both sides of the issue.

"Half the city says it fits in the industrial atmosphere of the street," he said. "The other half are going, 'It's ugly' and 'Get rid of it.'"

Love it or hate it, it appears the staircase is there to stay. Cote acknowledged it's not the most aesthetically pleasing structure, but said it will have to do.

"They were a little bit larger and more visually intrusive than I think many residents and business owners thought, but ultimately they've been built to code and there doesn't appear to be any other viable options," he said.

There are still overhead wires that need to be dealt with before the city can complete the project, but the mayor expects the fire escape should be attached to the building within a couple months.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber