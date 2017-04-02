

The man shot to death in a busy parking lot in Langley has been identified as a 20-year-old with links to the drug trade.

The incident took place around 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Sandman Signature Hotel near 88th Avenue and 200th Street. Video from the scene showed bullet holes in the back of a black Hyundai Santa Fe SUV.

On Monday, investigators identified the deceased as Surrey resident Tyrell Michael Sinnott. BC Ambulance attendants arrived to find Sinnott suffering from gunshot wounds, but he could not be saved.

Sinnott had a criminal record and was involved in the drug trade, says Cpl. Meghan Foster of IHIT, adding that it's believed his murder was targeted. There are no suspects in custody, and it's still unclear to investigators what, if any, gang ties the victim had.

IHIT is hoping anyone with information will come forward, given the brazenness of the shooting, which happened near a busy hotel and Moxies restaurant.

"This act of violence was a blatant disregard for the safety of the public, and there are people who have information about what happened," Foster said.

Mark Fowler was checking into the hotel when the shots rang out.

“There was like a ‘boom, boom, boom,’ in the parking lot, and then another lady comes running in with her kids and she was like, ‘Somebody just got shot out in the parking lot,’” Fowler told CTV News.

Fowler was in the process of preparing for his wedding at the time of the incident. The reception was due to be held in the hotel.

His bride-to-be, Kerri, was getting ready at her mother’s house.

“They came back and they were still shaking,” she said. “And I’m like, ‘Oh my God, you could have been shot.”

“I was more worried about being late for my wedding,” Mark Fowler said. He ended up getting to the ceremony on time.

Saturday’s shooting was the second daytime shooting in a hotel parking lot in Metro Vancouver in recent weeks.

Two weeks ago, surveillance cameras near the scene helped police find a photo of the suspect in a shooting at the Comfort Inn on Fraser Highway and 166th Street in Surrey.

A restaurant near the scene of Saturday’s shooting has cameras that face the parking lot where the incident took place. Canvassing for video will become a component of the homicide probe, said Cpl. Foster.

IHIT says it is working closely with RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS), and the BC Coroner’s Service as the case proceeds.