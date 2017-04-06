2 women, 3 men charged with selling fentanyl in Maple Ridge
Fentanyl-containing tablets are shown in this undated file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, April 6, 2017 5:16PM PDT
Five people have been charged with selling fentanyl following a four-month investigation in Ridge Meadows, say RCMP.
Police said a project targeting street level drug trafficking was launched in November, based on data collected by a crime analyst tracking street drug and property crime trends.
Two women and three men ranging in age from 20 to 36 face drug trafficking charges.
Police said all five are from the Maple Ridge area.