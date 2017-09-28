

CTV Vancouver





Two teenagers are facing charges after a home invasion at a South Langley mansion.

Langley RCMP descended on a home on 208th Street in the Brookswood neighbourhood around 1:30 a.m. Thursday after reports that four suspects entered the home and made off with items. An SUV was also stolen.

Police arrived in time to see the suspects leave in the stolen vehicle, according to Cpl. Holly Largy.

The RCMP's Air One helicopter was in the area and tracked the car into Surrey.

That’s where heavily armed officers swarmed the intersection of 168 Street and 92nd Avenue and used a spike belt to disable the SUV.

All four people inside the car ran away, says Largy, although a dog team was able to locate two passengers.

Two Surrey teens, age 16 and 17, were arrested. The other two suspects have not been located or identified.

Items from the mansion were found in the vehicle and will be returned to the owner, according to RCMP.

Mounties have not speculated on a motive for the home invasion.

With a report from CTV Morning Live’s Sheila Scott