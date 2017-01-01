

CTV Vancouver





Two skiers were airlifted off a North Shore mountain on Sunday morning by North Shore Rescue crews after spending their New Year’s Eve in the wilderness.

North Shore Rescue says the pair was on their way back from Mount Seymour’s first peak when they got lost, and ended up wandering down Suicide Gully.

Crews managed to make cell phone contact with the skiers, and directed them to an emergency cache to spend the night.

The duo wanted to continue down the gully, but rescue crews told them to stay put given the steep terrain and high avalanche risk.

After spending a chilly night on the mountain, the skiers were airlifted out of Suicide Gully early Sunday morning.