A fire that started in a seventh-floor suite of a Burnaby high-rise tower resulted in two people being rushed to hospital with extensive burn injuries Monday night.

Two people were inside the suite when fire broke out in the kitchen around 10:30 p.m.

They were able to escape on their own, but suffered second and third-degree burns to their upper body and torso.

One of the victims is in critical condition at VGH and the other is listed in serious condition.

Fire crews called a second alarm to bring more help to the scene and make sure the fire didn't spread.

"Upon arrival we had heavy fire and smoke emanating from the seventh floor. Fire crews went up and they had a tough challenge to fight up there. They went into offensive mode, knocking down the fire," said Assistant Chief Gavin Summers of the Burnaby Fire Department.

Flames gutted the suite where the fire started and there is some water damage to several suites below.

The entire building was evacuated as a precaution but most of the residents have been allowed back home.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is expected to get underway later today.

With a report from CTV Morning Live's Nafeesa Karim