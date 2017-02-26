

The Canadian Press





Vancouver Canucks head coach Willie Desjardins says two more players and a trainer are experiencing symptoms of the mumps.

Desjardins confirmed Sunday that forward Anton Rodin and defenceman Ben Hutton are the latest players to be affected by the disease that has dismantled the Canucks' lineup.

The Canucks were missing five players due to the highly contagious virus in their 4-1 loss at home to San Jose on Saturday night.

Troy Stecher is the only player with a confirmed case of the mumps, but fellow defencemen Christopher Tanev and Nikita Tryamkin, along with forwards Mike Chaput and Markus Granlund were held out of Saturday's game after showing symptoms.

The Canucks' next game is Tuesday at home against Detroit.