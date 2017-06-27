

Mounties are investigating yet another shooting in Surrey, just one day after a drive-by that put two men in hospital.

The RCMP received reports of shots fired at a home in the city’s Bridgeview neighbourhood overnight, triggering a large-scale response that included heavily armed officers and an armoured tactical vehicle.

Emergency Response Team members surrounded the home, located not far from the Pattullo Bridge, and deployed a couple of flashbangs.

"They fired in the stun grenades and they went into the house. It was quite a thing," said Daryl Smith, a witness who saw the incident unfold while walking home from work. "I wasn't expecting that, but they've had quite a bit of trouble with that house before."

Mounties confirmed they have been to the property in the past.

Two men were arrested at the scene, including one who had a bandage around his head. Police said his injury was not caused by gunfire, however.

Surrey RCMP Staff Sgt. Dale Carr said the heavy police response was intended to ensure public safety.

"It was a report of a gun, so we contained the area and had people in place to ensure that if there was anybody inside the home, we had them contained," Carr said.

The motive for the shooting hasn't been determined. It followed one day after another startling public shooting in Surrey that injured two men in their 20s, who are both allegedly associated with the drug trade.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim