Two hikers who got lost on the North Shore are home safe after being rescued on Saturday night.

“It was our first time doing (the trail) and we lost our friends and we just felt that things weren’t marked as clearly as possible,” Adam Kurgatnikob, one of the hikers, told CTV Vancouver. “I thought to go one way and (the other hiker) wanted to the other way and, next thing you know, we got lost.”

The pair were rescued from the Big Cedar Trail at the end of Mountain Highway.

With darkness and heavy clouds closing in, the missing hikers were able to get a cellphone signal and call 911.

An RCMP helicopter helped North Shore Rescue locate the hikers. Once the men were found, volunteers guided them out of the woods.

“Big Cedar Trail—which goes up to Kennedy Falls—has gotten a lot of attention online lately and a lot of people seem to want to come up and do this, so we have been getting a number of people getting lost up there,” said North Shore Rescue’s search manager Allan McMordie.

Volunteers were on the trail recently adding signage in a bid to keep hikers from getting lost.