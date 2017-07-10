

CTV Vancouver





Two people were taken to hospital Sunday after a wharf walkway at a popular floating restaurant suddenly collapsed in Steveston.

More than a dozen people were on the bridge ramp at Pajo's Restaurant when it suddenly dropped several metres into the water.

Tina Zanotto was just a few steps onto the bridge when it separated from the wharf and fell from under them.

She and her husband Franco were stranded on the restaurant dock until crews arrived to bring them back to the wharf. The pair was taken to hospital for minor injuries.

It's still unclear what caused the bridge, which connects the wharf to a restaurant, to collapse.

The RCMP is investigating the incident.

At least one person taken away on a stretcher in #Steveston after the dock to #Pajos Fish & Chips collapsed on a busy afternoon. #RichmondBC pic.twitter.com/VgDfg9bamm — Indie Claws (@Skullcat) July 9, 2017