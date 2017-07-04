

CTV Vancouver





Two people are dead and a third is in critical condition after a car struck a deer on the Coquihalla Highway and crashed down an embankment Tuesday morning.

The vehicle is believed to have been heading southbound on the highway south of Kamloops when it hit the animal, causing it to veer off-road into a deep ditch.

Authorities have not released a description of the vehicle or the names of the two occupants who were killed. The only other person inside the vehicle was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The southbound lane of the highway was closed for hours so police could investigate the crash, but it was reopened around 10:30 a.m.