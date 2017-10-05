A man and woman from Kelowna have been arrested after police busted a sophisticated drug trafficking operation involving fentanyl, carfentanil, Bitcoin, and the dark web. The operation is being described as one of the most significant and sophisticated fentanyl trafficking rings ever seen in Canada.

The investigation, dubbed “Project E-Neophile” began in September 2016. That’s when Kelowna RCMP’s Street Enforcement Unit began an investigation focusing on two Kelowna residents they say were suspected of importing large amounts of drugs into Canada, connecting with buyers on the dark web, then trafficking the drugs all over the world.

The dark web, which requires special software to access, has been described by some as the “seedy underbelly of the internet.”

Police are not saying what drew their attention to the pair in the first place, but they allege over the first few weeks of the investigation the two suspects were seen mailing packages to destinations across North America.

Just two months after the investigation began, the trail went cold. Police say the user profile associated to the two suspects disappeared. But activity did eventually start again – the online trail re-appeared in July 2017. Police allege that’s when the suspects launched a new profile on a different dark web market place.

After weeks of intense surveillance RCMP eventually executed two search warrants in Kelowna – raiding a business on Pandosy Street and a residence on Loseth Drive.

Police say arrests were made at both locations. They also seized more than two dozen express shipping packages allegedly containing fentanyl, and carfentanil destined for several locations in Canada, the U.S., Europe and Australia. Police also seized two firearms and almost US$70,000 worth of Bitcoin, an online currency common on the dark web.

Kelowna RCMP also say more than 120 grams of bulk drugs – believed to be fentanyl and carfentanil were also seized – along with over 3 kilograms of unknown powders and substances which are still undergoing lab testing.

Officers had to take extra safety measures while executing the warrants given the potential dangers from the drugs.

“They did take extra precautions at the scene including personal protective gear. We took it very seriously,” Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey told CTV News. “That continues on through the process of handling those exhibits, right through to storage in the detachment here.”

Kelowna RCMP teamed up with Calgary Police Cybercrime investigators, Canada Border Services Agency, and Canadian Postal Inspectors for the investigation. They also partnered with several US and International agencies including the US Department of Homeland Security, US Drug Enforcement Agency, Australian Federal Police, and the Australian Border Force.

The two suspects arrested are a 35-year-old Kelowna man and a 28-year-old Kelowna woman. They cannot be named as they have not been charged. Both remain out of custody on strict conditions.

Given the deadly fentanyl crisis claiming lives in many areas of North America, including B.C, officers say they’re hopeful this drug bust will make a difference.

“It’s our hope we’ve saved some lives here,” explained Cpl. O’Donaghey.

The two suspects are expected to appear in court on Dec. 8.