Animal lovers raised $2,700 in just three days to help cover the medical costs of two young kittens who were injured in an Abbotsford fire.

Firefighters found the eight-week-old tabbies last week, and called staff from the local branch of the BC SPCA to help save their lives.

"A staff member rushed over right away, and saw (a kitten's) tiny, charred body in the hands of a firefighter, an oxygen mask over his face," said Sarah Ringer, manager of the Abbotsford BC SPCA.

The orange kitten's sister was nearby, wrapped in a blanket to keep her from going into shock. A third kitten did not survive injuries caused by the fire.

Their mother was not found at the time, though a neighbour spotted her on their property the next day.

The surviving cats, named Slip and Virginia, were rushed to a veterinary hospital suffering from smoke exposure, singed fur and whiskers. Slip, the male who was treated with an oxygen mask, also had severe burns. Staff at the hospital have "gone above and beyond in saving these kittens' lives," Ringer said.

Virginia's injuries are minor and she is expected to make a full recovery quickly. Ringer said she's already recovered so much that if it wasn't for her singed fur, an observer might not know that anything had happened to her.

At one point, the kittens were living in incubators at Coastal River Pet Hospital, but they've since been able to go into foster care. They're living with the vet who has been treating them, and require daily care, medication and vaccinations. Slip may also need surgery.

"The brave kitten could lose the tip of his tail and possibly some toes," the SPCA said.

The BC SPCA estimated the cost of care would be $2,700, a fundraising goal that was met within three days thanks to donations from the public. More than 40 people gave money to help the kittens, including one generous donor from Vancouver who gave $550.

Any additional money raised will go to other animals in the care of the Abbotsford SPCA.

The kittens were surrendered by their previous owner, and will be up for adoption in four to six weeks, when they've recovered and are old enough.

"They're such sweet, adorable little kittens – we just want them to have the chance to live out the rest of their nine lives in loving forever homes," Ringer said.

Adoption applications aren't being accepted yet, but Ringer said staff have already received a lot of interest and a "wonderful amount of support" from the public.

While the costs of the kittens' care have been covered, the BC SPCA relies primarily on public donations to save the lives of animals in its care. Those who wish to make a donation can do so online or visit their local branch.