A shooting in Abbotsford that left an 18-year-old dead and two victims in hospital is believed to be linked to ongoing gang violence in the area, homicide investigators say.

Responding to several 911 calls, local police were called to the area of Huntingdon and Gladwin roads at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday. On arrival, they discovered an injured man inside a parked vehicle.

The victim, 18-year-old Sehajdeep Sidhu, died at the scene, officers said.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team took the lead in the case, and said Friday that two other people were also shot. IHIT has not provided more information on the victims or their injuries, saying only that they are expected to survive.

Sidhu was known to police, IHIT said, but he did not have a criminal record. Police believe Sidhu's shooting was targeted, and is linked to other gang violence in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.

A suspect vehicle was seen fleeing the area at the time. Officials found a black Nissan Pathfinder, which they believe is the same vehicle, burning near 60th Avenue and Jackman Road about 30 minutes after the shooting.

The fire billowed thick black smoke into the air and was followed by a massive explosion. It also ignited the grass before fire crews arrived to extinguish it.

No driver or passengers from the SUV could be seen in the area. An Audi with bullet holes in it was also found abandoned.

Police called the dinner-time shooting "brazen," and said that those involved showed a "blatant disregard for the safety of the public."

IHIT asks anyone with more information to contact the team at 1-877-551-4448 (IHIT) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Just hours after the Abbotsford shooting, IHIT was also called to Langley after a man and woman were killed. That incident is also believed to have been targeted.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure and Breanna Karstens-Smith

