

Megan Devlin, CTV Vancouver





Kamloops RCMP say they have arrested a male suspect following a 16-hour long police operation at a trailer park in the Thompson Okanagan.

Police first advised residents and the media of a "high risk situation" at G&M Trailer Park involving a suspect who may have had a firearm around 12:20 p.m. Friday. Nearly 16 hours later, at 4 a.m. on Saturday, police say they brought a man into custody without incident.

"The arrest followed extensive efforts by RCMP to bring this matter to a peaceful conclusion," Sgt. Brandon MJ Buliziuk said in a release.

There was a significant police presence at the trailer park Friday including an emergency response team. Residents of G&M Trailer Park were told to lock their doors and windows and avoid going outside unless advised by law enforcement.

Police also asked the public to stay away from the area and not to share officers' locations online to avoid tipping off the suspect.

Andrew Collins was doing work on a nearby roof on Friday and saw the incident unfold.

"I came out and noticed there were about 20 plus police vehicles out here and they were basically locking down Highway 5, the G&M Trailer Park and basically any way to Sun Rivers," he told CTV News.

Nicole Calver, a receptionist at the First Nations Tax Commission, had a clear view from the big windows of her office across the street from the trailer park.

She told the Canadian Press she saw a police cruiser smash into a green truck and heard a series of gunshots -- and was told to stay inside away from the windows as police continued their work at the scene.

Highway 5 was shut down in both directions at Mt. Paul highway and Valleyview exchange during the incident, but has since reopened. Shuswap Road has also been reopened.

G&M Trailer Park is still under police security with no public access due to crime scene containment and the police investigation.