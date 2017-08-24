

CTV Vancouver





Two drivers in Surrey found out the hard way that street racing isn't a good idea.

Mounties impounded two Mustangs in the wee hours of Thursday morning after allegedly being caught racing down King George Blvd. at speeds of over 150 km/h.

Both vehicles were towed away on flatbed tow trucks.

It's unclear if the male drivers will face any charges.

The incident comes days after Motor Vehicle Act charges were laid against the driver of a Ferrari clocked going 210 km/h over the Lions Gate Bridge.