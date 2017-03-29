

The Canadian Press





CRANBROOK, B.C. - The City of Cranbrook in southeastern B.C. says it destroyed 15 habituated deer during a cull carried out in January and early February.

A city news release says it could have removed as many as 100 deer during the fifth cull conducted under permits issued by the provincial government.

Thirteen mule deer and two white tail deer were euthanized after being caught in baited boxes known as clover traps.

The city says the traps were placed in specific Cranbrook neighbourhoods, based on results of a recent tally of urban deer, as well as public complaints about problem animals.

Nearly 400 kilograms of professionally butchered meat was distributed to local organizations after the cull was complete.

The release says management of Cranbrook's urban deer population through culling and public education remains a city priority.