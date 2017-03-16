

The Canadian Press





VICTORIA - Fourteen members of the British Columbia legislature will close a door on their political careers in provincial politics when they leave the house today.

Gordon Hogg, a 20-year Liberal veteran from Surrey-White Rock, marked the occasion of his last day in bold fashion, wearing a multi-coloured suit that would make hockey analyst Don Cherry blush.

Among those who are leaving are New Democrats is Sue Hammell, who was first elected in Surrey in 1991 when Mike Harcourt was premier.

Leaving the Liberals are veteran cabinet ministers Bill Bennett and Terry Lake.

Also retiring is Independent Vicki Huntington.

New Democrat leader John Horgan paid tribute to the 14 politicians, saying their retirements signal a changing of the guard in B.C. and will bring new people and fresh ideas to the legislature after the election on May 9.