

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER -- A three-vehicle collision involving a bus belonging to a seniors-care home in Vancouver has sent 13 people to hospital.

Const. Jason Doucette with Vancouver police says a car allegedly drove through a red light and ran into a small passenger bus shortly before noon on Thursday.

He says a third vehicle then struck the car, all of which took place in the intersection of Oak Street and West 57th Avenue.

B.C. Ambulance spokeswoman Preet Grewal reported earlier Thursday that emergency crews took 13 people to hospital and that one person was in serious condition.

Doucette says only two people remained in hospital on Thursday evening -- one from the bus and a second from another vehicle -- and both are recovering from minor injuries.

Dan Stroup, assistant chief of Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services, says a fire crew reported the bus belongs to a seniors' residence.

Several recent snow storms and freezing rain have made road conditions in Metro Vancouver treacherous.