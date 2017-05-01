

CTV Vancouver





Elections BC says it was a busy weekend as thousands of British Columbians cast their ballots in advance polls in the run-up to the provincial election May 9.

Advance polls were open in B.C.'s 87 electoral ridings on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, a total of 118,270 ballots were cast. Sunday's totals will be made available later in the day.

Here's a look at the breakdown of advance turnout by electoral district.

Advance voting will be available again Wednesday through Saturday with locations open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In the 2013 B.C. election, 366,558 ballots were cast in the four days of advance voting.