One of the two purebred dogs that went missing from a Langley, B.C. property last weekend has been found dead, but the owners are still hoping to find the other safe.

Jon and Hayley Legassie's Rhodesian ridgebacks, Luna and Safari, escaped from their yard on Sunday, leading the desperate couple to offer a hefty $10,000 reward for their return.

Sadly, on Thursday the couple found Safari's body not far from home. It's believed she was hit by a train, and foul play is not suspected.

Though heartbroken, the Legassies said they haven't given up hope on Luna, and their reward stands.

"Someone has to know something," Hayley told CTV News. "[Maybe] your neighbour randomly has a new dog."

The couple has already called dozens of SPCA branches, pet stores, veterinary hospitals and animal rescues across the province, to no avail.

Luna has a distinguishing characteristic that will help identify her, according to her owners: a lump about the size of a grape on the left side of her torso.

She is also spayed, has a tattoo on her rear flanks and is registered with the Canadian Kennel Club.

Anyone who knows of Luna's location is asked to call the owners at 604-802-0519.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Maria Weisgarber