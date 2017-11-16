

CTV Vancouver





Mounties are trying to track down a man who allegedly grabbed a little girl on the arm near a Richmond, B.C. elementary school Wednesday morning.

The 10-year-old said she was running a lap on the field near Whiteside Elementary School when a man in his 40s or 50s reached out and grabbed her around 11:30 a.m.

"Though the student advised our investigator that she did not feel threatened, the incident is considered unusual and the motive is unclear," Cpl. Dennis Hwang said in a news release.

"Police would very much like to locate this individual and speak with him."

The man is described as Asian, 5-7 to 5-10 tall, with a medium build, black hair and a clean shaven face. He was wearing brown pants and a black and blue sweater.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Richmond RCMP detachment at 604-278-1212.