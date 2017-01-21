

Three generations of the same family and several renters are lucky to be alive after a fire swept through a home in Metro Vancouver early Saturday morning.

The blaze broke out in a house on 139th Street in Surrey around 2 a.m., leaving its inhabitants scrambling to escape.

Emotional residents stood in the front yard on Saturday morning, surrounded by suitcases and items they were able to save from the flames.

Ranier Casido is a kindergarten teacher who rented a room in the house where 10 people lived – including parents, grandparents, and a young child.

“I just felt this heat, I heard a guy saying “Fire, fire, everyone out,” and they were getting buckets from the washroom trying to douse it out,” he said.

Firefighters believe the blaze originated in the basement, creating challenges for crews who feared the floors had become unstable.

“We did have reports from the owner that it started in the furnace room area, so we're not exactly sure if it was the furnace or contents in there,” said Battalion Chief Richard Ellis, adding there is severe smoke damage inside the house.

Kaye Viray also rented a room in the home, and lost all of his belongings and his pet bird Sarah in the blaze. Yet his biggest concern is for the homeowners, who only just bought the house in August.

“It’s all they have,” he said, noting basically everything inside the home was burned. “It’s just heartbreaking to see them like that.”

The homeowners did have some form of insurance, although it was not immediately clear what that would cover.

Emergency services are helping the now homeless residents out, and tenants say Newton Fellowship Baptist Church and Living Waters Church are providing assistance as well.

Tenants of the home say despite their losses, they are grateful it wasn’t worse.

“I could have been sleeping, and the fire was so close,” said Viray. “Thank God I’m here and everyone’s safe.”

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Michele Brunoro