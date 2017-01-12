

CTV Vancouver





An alleged drug trafficker has been charged following an extensive multi-jurisdictional investigation that led to the seizure of about $1 million worth of drugs and thousands of dollars in cash from locations throughout the Lower Mainland.

Since March 2016, the New Westminster Police Department Street Crime Unit led the investigation partnering with the Canada Border Services Agency, and several RCMP detachments including Surrey, Coquitlam, and Chilliwack.

Ron Israel Markowitz turned himself in on Wednesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was charged with using a forged document, importing/exporting controlled substances, possession for export, trafficking a controlled substance, and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Investigators seized approximately $60,000 in cash, and several hundred pounds of marijuana and other controlled substances with a total street value of about $1 million.

“These kinds of investigations take a lot of experience and expertise from detectives, and our Street Crime Unit along with our partnering agencies have successfully recommended multiple drug offence charges,” said New West Police Department Acting Sgt. Jeff Scott in a release. “Drug offences negatively impact our communities at many different levels, and we’re very impressed with the exceptional work that was done by our investigative team.”

Markowitz has been released from custody with court-ordered conditions and his next scheduled court appearance is on Feb. 1.