

The Canadian Press





One woman has been killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the Coquihalla Highway.

It happened yesterday afternoon just south of Merritt when the woman lost control of her vehicle and swerved onto the highway median.

RCMP say a northbound vehicle also lost control and veered across the median, hitting both the woman and her car, killing the victim.

Sergeant Mike Pears says an RCMP cruiser was hit from behind as it reached the scene, causing another four car pile-up and, in all, 10 people were hurt with five treated in Merritt and the other five taken to Royal Inland hospital in Kamloops.

Driving conditions changed quickly

A Kamloops man who managed to escape yesterday's mayhem on the Coquihalla Highway is describing how road conditions changed in a heartbeat.

Steve Hamilton says he was driving north with his daughters, travelling as speeds of 120 to 130 kilometres per hour, when a sudden squall of what he describes as wet, heavy snow and freezing-rain engulfed the route.

Within moments he says cars were flying out of control and all he could do was swerve to avoid other vehicles and shout to his children to hang on.

Hamilton says the road was completely bare just a kilometre later, but he was still shaking hours after getting home and says no one should let their guard down when driving the Coquihalla.