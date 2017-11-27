

A person has died and another is seriously injured after a vehicle crashed into a tree in Burnaby Sunday evening.

The car crashed into several vehicles before smashing into the tree at Kensington Avenue and Joe Sakic Way at around 6 p.m.

"We arrived to see a high-impact collision," Assistant Fire Chief Gavin Summers told CTV News.

"Our crews found one person deceased and the other in critical condition. One person was removed from the vehicle and taken to the hospital."

Kensington Avenue was closed for several hours as collision investigators tried to determine what happened. It is unclear whether speed or alcohol were factors.