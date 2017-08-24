More than 1,100 people have been forced from their homes over a growing wildfire near Kelowna, B.C.

The blaze burning on the north side of Highway 33 East, just outside the city, was reported Thursday at around 1:30 p.m., officials said. The BC Wildfire Service estimated that the fire had grown to an estimated 380 hectares by Friday morning.

Cooler weather overnight and minimal winds kept the fire from growing, according to a bulletin from Central Okanagan Emergency Operations.

Thick smoke visible in the area is from a lack of air movement overnight, is said.

Classified initially as "out of control," firefighters battled the blaze from the ground and by air. The fast-moving fire was stoked by high winds and caught many people off guard.

Evacuee Stephanie Appel had no choice but to grab what she could and quickly get out, as fire closed in on the community of Joe Rich.

"It was grab everything that you can't buy back. All the good memories, photos, and then start grabbing the important papers, and then worry about clothes," she told CTV Vancouver.

"I know there's people who didn't have time to grab anything. They just had to get out."

Tonya Aguiar said she was able to grab her child and cats, and "that's all that matters."

The ministry warned that structures are in the area, though it was not yet known whether any had been damaged.

Fifteen fire departments around the Okanagan have sent in firefighters to work with provincial staff to protect homes and other buildings.

As crews worked to gain control of the wildfire, members of the RCMP went door to door in the Joe Rich area to inform residents they had to leave.

The evacuation order affects residents in the area bordered by Walker Hill, Big White Road, Mission Creek and Joe Rich Creek, Central Okanagan Emergency Operations said. Approximately 474 properties are in the evacuation zone.

An emergency support centre was being set up at Willow Park Church, located at 439 Highway 33 West in Kelowna. Volunteers with the ALERT organization are also assisting residents with domestic animals.

Highway 33 East remains closed in both directions from the Gallaghers Road intersection to Big White Road to allow emergency crews to access the area. Mounties asked members of the public to use a different route during evacuation.

CORD says a decision will be made about reopening the highway on Friday morning.

Drivers looking for updates on the closure can check www.drivebc.ca.

Those affected are encouraged to check www.cordemergency.ca frequently for updates on the situation, and are reminded to call 911 only in case of emergency.